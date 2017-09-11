loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 SERIES 730d xDrive M Sport 4dr Auto

£48,519
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d xDrive M Sport 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9952 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mineral White

Navigation System Professional, Black Exclusive Leather, M Double - Spoke Style 20" Alloys, Sun Protection Glass, Surround View, Park Assist, Reversing Assist Camera, Heated Front Seats, Head Up Display, Comfort Seats, Massage Function, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Sport Steering Wheel, Run Flat Tyres, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Automatic Air Conditioning, High Beam Assist, Full Bluetooth with USB, WiFi Hotspot, DAB Digital Radio, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

  • Ad ID
    320994
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9952 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Stratstone BMW Derby
Derby, DE214RZ, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

