BMW 7 SERIES 730d xDrive M Sport 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d xDrive M Sport 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9952 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mineral White
Navigation System Professional, Black Exclusive Leather, M Double - Spoke Style 20" Alloys, Sun Protection Glass, Surround View, Park Assist, Reversing Assist Camera, Heated Front Seats, Head Up Display, Comfort Seats, Massage Function, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Sport Steering Wheel, Run Flat Tyres, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Automatic Air Conditioning, High Beam Assist, Full Bluetooth with USB, WiFi Hotspot, DAB Digital Radio, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone BMW Derby
Derby, DE214RZ, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
