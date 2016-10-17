BMW 7 SERIES 730d Sport 4dr Auto DIESEL

Accessories

SOURCE: This beautiful high spec BMW 730d Sport has just arrived in stock with ourselves from a close personal friend of the business. OWNERSHIP: It has only had 2 former keepers from new who have looked after and maintained it well. The previous keeper having owned it from May 2012. SERVICE HISTORY: The vehicle is showing no warning lights and drives incredible well, and will also come fully serviced by ourselves and have a fresh 12 month MOT which will run till November 2018. PRESENTATION: This 730D Sport model looks fabulous presented in metallic Grey and cosmetically is in great condition for its age and mileage.It also has full sat nav, bluetooth, heated electric memory seats and cruise control. This car rides on stunning 19" 10 spoke BMW wheels. The interior, full cream leather seats, upholstery, carpets and roof lining are showing signs of wear reasonable for its age and mileage. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: This car is completely HPi clear, having no outstanding finance and has not been stolen or subject to an insurance loss either. The buyer will be supplied with V5 document, MOT certificate, service book, 2 keys and a HPi certificate.