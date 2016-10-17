loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 SERIES 730d SE Exclusive 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d SE Exclusive 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24386 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Space Grey

Navigation System Professional, 19" Alloys, Sport Steering Wheel, Reversing Assist Camera, Bootlid Operation Powered, Soft Close Doors, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Seats, Lumbar Support Driver & Front Passenger, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Digital Cockpit, Enhanced Bluetooth Telephone with USB & Voice Control, Head Up Display, DAB Digital Radio, BMW Loudspeaker System, Airbags, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking

  • Ad ID
    402678
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    24386 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£23,491

Stratstone BMW Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31LG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

