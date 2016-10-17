BMW 7 SERIES 730d SE Exclusive 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d SE Exclusive 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24386 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Space Grey
Navigation System Professional, 19" Alloys, Sport Steering Wheel, Reversing Assist Camera, Bootlid Operation Powered, Soft Close Doors, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Seats, Lumbar Support Driver & Front Passenger, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Digital Cockpit, Enhanced Bluetooth Telephone with USB & Voice Control, Head Up Display, DAB Digital Radio, BMW Loudspeaker System, Airbags, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking
Stratstone BMW Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31LG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
