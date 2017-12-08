loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 SERIES 730d SE Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d SE Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Side Impact Airbags, Rear Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420246
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£7,000

The Car Shop
B301NH, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

