BMW 7 SERIES 730d SE 4dr Auto

£15,827
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d SE 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 105000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Heated front seat, Navigation system, Park assist camera, Rear parking sensor, Rear wiper, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Auxiliary input socket, DVD, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, LED headlights, Air conditioning, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Climate control, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Lumbar support, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Metallic Paint, ABS, Curtain airbags, Drivers airbag, ESP, Passenger airbag, Rear airbags, Side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330391
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    105000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Yes Cars 4U Limited
Portsmouth, PO14AY, Hampshire
United Kingdom

