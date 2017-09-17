BMW 7 SERIES 730d SE 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d SE 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 105000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
Bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Heated front seat, Navigation system, Park assist camera, Rear parking sensor, Rear wiper, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Auxiliary input socket, DVD, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, LED headlights, Air conditioning, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Climate control, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Lumbar support, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Metallic Paint, ABS, Curtain airbags, Drivers airbag, ESP, Passenger airbag, Rear airbags, Side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels
Yes Cars 4U Limited
Portsmouth, PO14AY, Hampshire
United Kingdom
It’s not unfair to say that the droopy headlights and awkward rear end t...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...