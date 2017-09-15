loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 7 SERIES 730d M Sport Saloon Auto

Compare this car
£39,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d M Sport Saloon Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20091 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Metallic Magellan Grey, Balance of BMW 5 years/50,000 miles service plan, Upgrades - 20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Black Exclusive Nappa leather interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Sport Steering Wheel, Run-flat tyres, Reversing Assist camera, Display Key, Comfort Access, Seat heating. front and rear, Fineline Black wood. high gloss w/ Metal, Four-zone automatic air conditioning, Instrument panel with leather finish, Massage function. front, Ambient lighting, Smokers package, Comfort seats. front, Comfort seats. rear, High-beam Assistant, LED foglights. front, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Digital Cockpit, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system Professional, Single CD/DVD player, DAB digital radio, Loudspeaker system - BMW Advanced, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Headlining. Anthracite, Active Pedestrian Safety, M Sport Package, ConnectedDrive Services. 5 seats, 39,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327159
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20091 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed