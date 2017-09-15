BMW 7 SERIES 730d M Sport Saloon Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d M Sport Saloon Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20091 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY
Metallic Magellan Grey, Balance of BMW 5 years/50,000 miles service plan, Upgrades - 20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Black Exclusive Nappa leather interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Sport Steering Wheel, Run-flat tyres, Reversing Assist camera, Display Key, Comfort Access, Seat heating. front and rear, Fineline Black wood. high gloss w/ Metal, Four-zone automatic air conditioning, Instrument panel with leather finish, Massage function. front, Ambient lighting, Smokers package, Comfort seats. front, Comfort seats. rear, High-beam Assistant, LED foglights. front, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Digital Cockpit, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system Professional, Single CD/DVD player, DAB digital radio, Loudspeaker system - BMW Advanced, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Headlining. Anthracite, Active Pedestrian Safety, M Sport Package, ConnectedDrive Services. 5 seats, 39,995
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
