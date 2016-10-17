BMW 7 SERIES 730d M Sport Exclusive Auto STUNNING LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE, 1 OWNER

Accessories

Finished in imperial blue metallic with full Oyster dakota leather interior, satellite navigation, bluetooth connectivity with media streaming, 20" M double spoke alloy wheels, front and rear park distance control with reversing camera, electric memory comfort front seats with winged headrests, head up display, automatic bi xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, front and rear heated seats, soft close doors, DAB digital radio, automatic 4 zone climate control with air conditioning, high beam assist, cruise control, electric folding exterior mirrors, multifunction steering wheel, electric steering column, adaptive dynamics, power operated tailgate, keyless ignition with start/stop, isofix, plus much more standard specification. This stunning M sport Exclusive 730d is offered in outstanding condition and has covered only 14400 by its 1 owner from new. Car comes complete with a full BMW service history and the reassurance of remaining manufacturers warranty until July 2018. VAT qualifying. GOOGLE YORKSHIRE VEHICLE SOLUTIONS FOR OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS. PLEASE CALL OR E-MAIL FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK SO CALL IN AND SEE US TODAY, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, PX WELCOME & WARRANTY INCLUDED. PLEASE CALL US FOR A FINANCE QUOTE.