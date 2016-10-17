loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 SERIES 730d M Sport Exclusive 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d M Sport Exclusive 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12051 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Glacier Silver

Navigation System Professional, Black Dakota Leather, Alloy Wheels 20", Comfort Access, Adaptive Headlights, Sun Protection Glass, Efficient Dynamics Model, Bootlid Operation Powered, Reversing Assist Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Soft Close Doors, Ambient Lighting, Lumbar Support Driver & Front Passenger, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Comfort Seats, Automatic Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, High Beam Assist, Park Distance Control, Head Up Display, DAB Digital Radio, BMW Loudspeaker System, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, Connected Drive Services, ''BMW Service Package Inclusive", ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

  • Ad ID
    414936
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12051 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£29,872

Stratstone BMW Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24SR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

