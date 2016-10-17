loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 7 SERIES 730d M Sport 4dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d M Sport 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 60396 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Sophisto Grey Metallic

Accessories

Satellite Navigation., Full Leather Heated Seats, Reversing Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Electric Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control., Cruise Control., Automatic Lights, Automatic Wipers., Push Button Start., USB Connectivity, Daytime Running Lights, Multifunction Wheel, Electric Windows., Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors., Electric Heated Mirrors, Privacy Glass., Part Exchange taken as Full Deposit., Physical Car Available for Viewing Today.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412984
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    60396 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£18,391

Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Worksop
Worksop, S802QD, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!