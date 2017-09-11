BMW 7 SERIES 730d M Sport 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d M Sport 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11592 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Singapore Grey
Navigation System Professional, Reversing Assist Camera, 20" Alloys, Black Nappa Leather, Sun Protection Glass, Sport Automatic Transmission, Soft Close Doors, Comfort Access, Heated Front Seats, Automatic Air Conditioning, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Seats, High Beam Assist, Front Foglights, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio
Stratstone BMW Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
It’s not unfair to say that the droopy headlights and awkward rear end t...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...