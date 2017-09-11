loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 SERIES 730d M Sport 4dr Auto

£41,947
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d M Sport 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11592 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Singapore Grey

Accessories

Navigation System Professional, Reversing Assist Camera, 20" Alloys, Black Nappa Leather, Sun Protection Glass, Sport Automatic Transmission, Soft Close Doors, Comfort Access, Heated Front Seats, Automatic Air Conditioning, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Seats, High Beam Assist, Front Foglights, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320015
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11592 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Stratstone BMW Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

