BMW 7 SERIES 730d M Sport 4dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - ADAPTIVE XENONS - PADDLE SHIFT

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d M Sport 4dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - ADAPTIVE XENONS - PADDLE SHIFT Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34758 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
This Black Sapphire 7 Series Features Head-Up Display, Reversing Camera, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Paddle Shift, 20 inch alloys, Electric Boot, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Multi-Functional Instrument Panel, Variable Damper Control, BMW Loudspeaker System, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Four Zone Climate Control, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, USB Audio, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Music Collection, DAB, Rear Privacy Glass, Electronic hand brake, CD Player, LED Daytime Running Lights, High Beam Assistant, DVD Player, Start/Stop, Electric Window
Imperial Car Supermarkets Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom
