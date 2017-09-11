loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 SERIES 730d M Sport 4dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - ADAPTIVE XENONS - PADDLE SHIFT

£25,498
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d M Sport 4dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - ADAPTIVE XENONS - PADDLE SHIFT Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34758 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

This Black Sapphire 7 Series Features Head-Up Display, Reversing Camera, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Paddle Shift, 20 inch alloys, Electric Boot, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Multi-Functional Instrument Panel, Variable Damper Control, BMW Loudspeaker System, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Four Zone Climate Control, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, USB Audio, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Music Collection, DAB, Rear Privacy Glass, Electronic hand brake, CD Player, LED Daytime Running Lights, High Beam Assistant, DVD Player, Start/Stop, Electric Window

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320306
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34758 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Imperial Car Supermarkets Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom

