BMW 7 SERIES 730d M Sport 3 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 730d M Sport 3 Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100000 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black
**ENDLESS SPECIFICATION** ONE FORMER KEEPER, 2 KEYS, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, IMMACULATELY PRESENTED, SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, IVORY NAPPA LEATHER, EXTENDED NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, MEMORY SEATS, TOO MUCH SPEC TO LIST, AMAZING CAR!!. Good quality, reliable used cars for sale at an extremely fair price in Gosforth in Newcastle Upon Tyne. Visit www.parclanecars.co.uk, call 0191 340 1291 or email parklane2cars@yahoo.com for more details. Automatic,Cruise Control,Turbo Diesel,4x New Tyres,Alloy Wheels,Auto wipers,Electric Mirrors,Air Conditioning,Arm Rest,CD Player,Climate Control,Drivers Seat Height Adjustment,Elec Windows,Heated Seats,Leather Interior,Multi Disc CD Player,Multi-Function Steering Wheel,Power Steering,Rear Privacy Glass,Sat Nav,Sunroof,3x3 Rear Belts,ABS Brakes,Airbag,Central Locking,Front Fog Lights,ISOFIX Anchor Points,Multi Airbags,Parking sensors,Traction Control
Tyneside Autoparc
NE35HE
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016