BMW 7 SERIES 5.0 750Li LWB 4dr Auto

£13,765
car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 5.0 750Li LWB 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 77000 Engine Size: 4799 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, 1 Owner, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Side Impact Airbags, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Sunroof, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,BMW 7 SERIES 5.0 750Li LWB 4dr, 2 OWNERS FULL BMW SERVICE HISTORY IMMACULATE CONDITION, A VERY HIGH SPECIFICATION BMW 750 IL BOASTS A MASSIVE AMOUNT OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS FROM THE FACTORY, FULL BMW MAIN DEALER HISTORY, NO EXPENSE SPARED ON MAINTENANCE, 11 BMW STAMPS, IN STUNNING CONDITION, COSTING NEARLY £70,000 NEW, 2008 (57 reg), Saloon, 77,000 miles, Automatic, 4799cc, Petrol, Next MOT due 22/02/2018, Last serviced on 21/11/2016 at 76,565 miles, Full service history, Full leather interior, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Sunroof Electric (Glass), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Parking Aid (Rear), Cruise Control, Voice Activated Controls, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Paint Metallic, Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Self-Levelling Suspension. 5 seats, Metallic Toledo Blue, EQUIPMENT INCLUDES REAR ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, 20' Y-SPOKE ALLOY WHEEL STYLE, TV FUNCTION, SELF-LEVELING SUSPENSION , SOFT -CLOSE AUTOMATIC (SCA) FOR DOORS, AUTOMATIC BOOTLID OPERATION, DARK GRAIN HIGH GLOSS ASH WOOD, REAR SIDE AIRBAGS, ELECTRIC GLASS SUNROOF, VELOUR FLOOR MATS, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR, REAR SEAT HEATING, ALARM SYSTEM, ELECTRIC REAR SUNBLIND, FIRST AID PACK AND TRIANGLE, SMOKERS PACKAGE, ELECTRIC FRONT SEAT PLUS DRIVER MEMORY, LUMBAR SUPPORT - DRIVER AND FRONT, PARK DISTANT CONTROL (PDC), AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING, VOICE CONTROL, CD CHANGER, CUP HOLDER,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323924
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    77000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4799
  • Engine Model
    4799
Auto Infusion ltd
BS56SA,
United Kingdom

