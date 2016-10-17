BMW 7 SERIES 4.4 745i 4dr Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 4.4 745i 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 108000 Engine Size: 4398 Ext Color: Blue

Metallic Blue, Upgrades - Sunblinds for Rear Windscreen and Rear side, Active Seat Ventilation - Rear, Active Seat Ventilation - Front, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Comfort Seats Rear, Dark Cherry Wood Matt, 5+ owners, Next MOT due 01/10/2018, Service history, Beige Full leather interior, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Rear), Upholstery Leather, Telephone Equipment (Fixed), Alloy Wheels - 18in Double-Spoke 93, In Car Entertainment (Single CD Player), Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Electric Windows (Front/Rear). 5 seats, Open 7 days a week. 50 plus more in stock at www.fernsidemotor.co.uk see our website, 3,990

  • Ad ID
    407041
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    108000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4398
  • Engine Model
    4398
£3,990

Fernside Motor Company
Croydon, CR03AB, Surrey
United Kingdom

