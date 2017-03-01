BMW 7 SERIES 3.0TD 740d xDrive M Sport (315 BHP) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 740d xDrive M Sport (315 BHP) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3632 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Singapore Grey Metallic
Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Sport steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive headlights,Advanced Parking package,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Display Key,Driving assistant,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,from 01/03/2017 to 28/02/2022,Front Comfort seats,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Instrument panel with leather finish,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,Online Entertainment,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Single CD player,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Surround view,WiFi hotspot preparation,xDrive,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior
Stephen James Enfield BMW
Enfield, EN11SW, Middlesex
United Kingdom
