BMW 7 SERIES 3.0TD 740d xDrive M Sport (315 BHP) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 740d xDrive M Sport (315 BHP) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Singapore Grey Metallic
Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split rear seat,Sport steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive headlights,Advanced Parking package,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Chrome Line Exterior,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Display Key,Driving assistant,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,Instrument panel with leather finish,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,Online Entertainment,Real time traffic information,Rear Comfort seats,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Single CD player,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Surround view,Through load system,WiFi hotspot preparation,xDrive,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior
Stephen James Blackheath BMW
Blackheath, SE135DL, London
United Kingdom
It’s not unfair to say that the droopy headlights and awkward rear end t...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...