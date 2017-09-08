loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 SERIES 3.0TD 730Ld Exclusive (261 BHP) Auto

£58,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 730Ld Exclusive (261 BHP) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9877 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Magellan Grey Metallic, Four-zone automatic air conditioning, BMW Professional navigation system, Electric glass sunroof, BMW Online services, Front LED foglights, Sport steering wheel, 19 inch Double-spoke style 630 alloy wheels, Active Pedestrian Safety, Ambient lighting, Bluetooth handsfree system, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Comfort Access, Concierge Service, ConnectedDrive services, DAB digital radio, Digital Cockpit, Display Key, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Front Comfort seats, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Head up display, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High gloss fine wood interior trim, Instrument panel with leather finish, Pure Excellence Exterior Design, Real time traffic information, Rear Comfort seats, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Single CD/DVD player, Smokers package, Soft close doors, Sun protection glass, Sunblinds for side and rear windows, Surround view, WiFi hotspot preparation, Exclusive Nappa Leather interior. 5 seats, 58,500 Non VAT Qualifying

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316541
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9877 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Rybrook BMW Warwick
Warwick, CV346SP, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

