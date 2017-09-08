BMW 7 SERIES 3.0TD 730Ld Exclusive (261 BHP) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 730Ld Exclusive (261 BHP) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9877 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Magellan Grey Metallic, Four-zone automatic air conditioning, BMW Professional navigation system, Electric glass sunroof, BMW Online services, Front LED foglights, Sport steering wheel, 19 inch Double-spoke style 630 alloy wheels, Active Pedestrian Safety, Ambient lighting, Bluetooth handsfree system, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Comfort Access, Concierge Service, ConnectedDrive services, DAB digital radio, Digital Cockpit, Display Key, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Front Comfort seats, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Head up display, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High gloss fine wood interior trim, Instrument panel with leather finish, Pure Excellence Exterior Design, Real time traffic information, Rear Comfort seats, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Single CD/DVD player, Smokers package, Soft close doors, Sun protection glass, Sunblinds for side and rear windows, Surround view, WiFi hotspot preparation, Exclusive Nappa Leather interior. 5 seats, 58,500 Non VAT Qualifying
Rybrook BMW Warwick
Warwick, CV346SP, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
It’s not unfair to say that the droopy headlights and awkward rear end t...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...