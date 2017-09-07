BMW 7 SERIES 3.0TD 730d xDrive M Sport (258 BHP) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 730d xDrive M Sport (258 BHP) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6 Engine Size: Ext Color: Singapore Grey Metallic
BMW 7 Series Saloon Finished in Singapore Grey Metallic Specification Includes Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Sport steering wheel,Comfort Access,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Single CD/DVD player,Smokers package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Soft close doors,Instrument panel with leather finish,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,Sun protection glass,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Surround view,Display Key,Ambient lighting,Heated front seats,20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels,Front Comfort seats,Concierge Service,Digital Cockpit,High beam assistant,Head up display,Sport model,WiFi hotspot preparation,Reversing assist camera,Bluetooth handsfree system,Real time traffic information,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,ConnectedDrive services,xDrive,BMW TeleServices,Active Pedestrian Safety,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services,Sport automatic transmission
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
