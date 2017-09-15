BMW 7 SERIES 3.0TD 730d M Sport (258 BHP) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 730d M Sport (258 BHP) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2999 Ext Color: WHITE
Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Sport steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Advanced Parking package,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Display Key,Driving assistant plus,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Front Comfort seats,Heated front seats,Hi-fi loudspeaker system,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Instrument panel with leather finish,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Single CD/DVD player,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Universal remote control,WiFi hotspot preparation,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior
BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
