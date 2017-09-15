loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 SERIES 3.0TD 730d M Sport (258 BHP) Auto

£49,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 730d M Sport (258 BHP) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2999 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Sport steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Advanced Parking package,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Display Key,Driving assistant plus,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Front Comfort seats,Heated front seats,Hi-fi loudspeaker system,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Instrument panel with leather finish,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Single CD/DVD player,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Universal remote control,WiFi hotspot preparation,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326219
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2999
  • Engine Model
    2999
BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

