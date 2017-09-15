BMW 7 SERIES 3.0 740d M Sport Saloon Auto xDrive 4dr (start/stop)

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 3.0 740d M Sport Saloon Auto xDrive 4dr (start/stop) Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY
Magellan Grey with Exclusive Nappa leather - Ivory white/ Black world, Cost New £84k with £11k Factory Extra's! EXTRA'S:- Electric glass sunroof, Advanced Parking Package 1, Surround-View, Park Assist, Sun Protection Glass, BMW Laserlights, Headlight Wash, Head Up Display, Online Entertainment, Ambient Air Package, Internet, BMW Gesture Control, Through Loading System, BMW Touch Command, Loudspeaker System - Harman/Kardon. STANDARD FEATURES:- 19" M Double spoke bi-colour alloy wheels, Variable Damper Control, Electric heated/folding/auto dimming door mirrors, High beam assistant, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Automatic bootlid operation, Comfort access system with smart opener, Professional multimedia navigation system, Enhanced bluetooth telephone functionality with telematics, USB audio interface + voice control, DAB Digital radio, Radio/CD/DVD/MP3 player, Wi-Fi hot spot, 4 Zone automatic air conditioning, Heated front and rear seats, Massage front seats, Cruise control + Much More! **THIS STUNNING 740d WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Balance of BMW Warranty till Feb 2019 : On x4 matching tyres : Full Detailed Valet : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.,Electric glass sunroof, Advanced Parking Package 1, Surround-View, Park Assist, Sun Protection Glass, BMW Laserlights, Headlight Wash, Head Up Display, Online Entertainment, Ambient Air Package, Internet, BMW Gesture Control, Through Loading System, BMW Touch Command, Loudspeaker System - Harman/Kardon
Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom
