BMW 7 SERIES 3.0 740d M Sport 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 3.0 740d M Sport 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 87000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

White, Price of optional equipment 7,690, Upgrades - Head Up Display, 20in Light Alloy Wheels Double-Spoke 303 M Sport, Comfort Seats, Front, Loudspeaker System - BMW Professional, surround view, Adaptive Headlights, Soft-Close Doors, DVD Changer, Bootlid Operation, Powered, Sun Protection Glass, Reversing Assist Camera, Steering Wheel Heating, Bluetooth Telephone Audio Connection, oyster daKOTA LEATHER, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Glass Sunroof Electric Tilt/Slide, Glass Sunroof-Electric Slide/Tilt, Navigation System - BMW Professional Multimedia, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Four - Zone Control, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Seat Adjustment - Front, Electric with Driver Memory, Metallic Paintwork, Rain Sensor, On-Board Computer (OBC), Bluetooth Telephone Preparation with Telematics, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti - Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function All Round, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Facility) and Auxiliary Input Point for Auxiliary Playing Devices, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control. 5 seats, 16,995

  • Ad ID
    417452
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Riverside Car Sales
Castleford, TS38BL, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

