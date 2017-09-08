BMW 7 SERIES 3.0 730Ld SE LWB 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 3.0 730Ld SE LWB 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
White, A REAL HEADTURNING VEHICLE - CUSTOM WHEELS AND PAINYWORK BY STUUSH DESIGNS - HIGH MILES 235,000 - STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD -, 3 owners, Satellite Navigation, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Voice Activated Controls, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Telephone Equipment (Mobile Preparation), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Upholstery Leather, Paint Metallic, Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System). 5 seats, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS - VIEWING 7 DAYS UNTIL LATE - INSPECTIONS WELCOME - DEALER FACILITIES !, 5,999
Karhouse
Chesham, HP52NN, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
It’s not unfair to say that the droopy headlights and awkward rear end t...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...