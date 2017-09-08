loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 SERIES 3.0 730Ld SE LWB 4dr Auto

£5,999
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 3.0 730Ld SE LWB 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

Accessories

White, A REAL HEADTURNING VEHICLE - CUSTOM WHEELS AND PAINYWORK BY STUUSH DESIGNS - HIGH MILES 235,000 - STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD -, 3 owners, Satellite Navigation, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Voice Activated Controls, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Telephone Equipment (Mobile Preparation), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Upholstery Leather, Paint Metallic, Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System). 5 seats, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS - VIEWING 7 DAYS UNTIL LATE - INSPECTIONS WELCOME - DEALER FACILITIES !, 5,999

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316747
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Karhouse
Chesham, HP52NN, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

