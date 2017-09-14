loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 SERIES 3.0 730D SPORT 4d AUTO 228 BHP MOT SERVICE WARRANTY FINANCE

£7,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 3.0 730D SPORT 4d AUTO 228 BHP MOT SERVICE WARRANTY FINANCE Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 70698 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Key, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Computer, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Front/Driver Memory, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Side Protection Mouldings, Speakers, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Telephone Equipment, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather, Voice Activated Controls

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325108
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    70698 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
WeSellAnyCar.com
Peterborough, PE15YD, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

