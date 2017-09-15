BMW 7 SERIES 3.0 730d Saloon Auto 4dr

Accessories

Black Sapphire, TV PRESENTER MIKE BREWER IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS BMW 730. IT HAS COVERED 3,116 MILES & COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY, BMW WARRANTY UNTIL 2019 & BMW SERVICE PACK 2021. ALL CARS WILL RECEIVE AN 82 PT RAC APPROVED INSPECTION, ALL CARS ARE PREPARED TO THE HIGHEST STANDARD WITH A SERVICE IF REQUIRED, Upgrades - Sun Protection Glass, BMW Service Pack Until 2021, 1 owner, Standard Features - Navigation System - BMW Professional Multimedia, Seat Heating - Front and Rear, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Four - Zone Control, Voice Control, DAB Digital Radio, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear with Reversing Assist Camera, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Enhanced Bluetooth with Wireless Charging, On-Board Computer (OBC) and On-Board Diagnosis (OBD), BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 and DVD Playback Capability), 20GB Hard Disc Drive (HDD) Memory, WIFI Hotspot Preparation, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Metallic Paint, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function All Round, Seat Adjustment - Front and Rear, Electric with Massage Function, Front, Alloy Wheels - 18in Multi-Spoke Style 619 with Run-Flat Tyres and Lockinkg Wheel Bolts, Rain Sensor, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Upholstery - Nappa Leather, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Complete ConnectedDrive Application, Head Phones. 5 seats, Here at Mike Brewer Motors, quality really matters to us. Not just the quality of our service but the high quality of our vehicles, and the standard at which they hit our forecourts. We have invested a lot into our business to open 2 state of the art preparation centres in Sheffield and Luton with the sole purpose to deliver the highest quality cars possible both Mechanically and aesthetically, because we know you won??t want to buy a car from us unless it??s in top notch condition. Please check out our independent reviews at www.judgeservice.com or follow the link on our website mikebrewermotors.com under JudgeService ! Mike Brewer motors also offers a UK mainland Delivery Service, one of our most popular offers. You can also place a 100 fully refundable holding deposit which reserves the car until you can come and take it for a spin so you do not miss out ! , Over 100 models of BMWs in stock including, SE, Sport, M Sport, ES, Exclusive, Efficient Dynamics and Sport