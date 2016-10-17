BMW 7 SERIES 2.8 728i Sport 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 2.8 728i Sport 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 250000 Engine Size: 2793 Ext Color: Blue
Blue, NICE BMW DRIVES PERFECT IN EVERY WAY, 18ins ALLOYS, Upgrades - Xenon Headlights & Headlamp Wash System, Rear Side & Head Airbags, 4 owners, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Front), Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer, Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Telephone Equipment (Fixed Preparation), Front Fog Lights, Remote central locking, Folding rear seats, Electric door mirrors, Cruise control, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Driver, Head Restraints, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment (Electric Front/Driver Memory), Spare Wheel, Electric windows. 5 seats, FULL SERVICE INCLUDED, ALL MAJOR DEBIT & CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED,FINANCE AVAILABLE, 1,495 p/x welcome
Garforth 63 Car Sales Ltd
Leeds, LS251AR, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016