BMW 635CSI

£8,000 - £10,000
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 3498L 1983 bmw 635 csi automatic that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 4/135. Further details to follow....... Exterior: 5/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/bmw-635-csi-8346.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308646
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > 635CSI
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Engine Size
    3498
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    497
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

