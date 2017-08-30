BMW > 635CSI

car description

Offered for sale is a 3498L 1983 bmw 635 csi automatic that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 4/135. Further details to follow....... Exterior: 5/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/bmw-635-csi-8346.