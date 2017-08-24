BMW > 635CSI

car description

Offered for sale is a 3.4L 1990 BMW 635 CSI Highline automatic. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 81/135. A very late production, restored, Highline 'Sharknose' ... ... Room for four, fast and good lookingVery smart in Luxor Beige. Good interior in Grey LeatherSwitchable Auto box. Four new tiresPreviously benefitted from new front wings, new front floors.MOT until 20th April 2018 issued with no advisories Good quality, cared for 6-Series are a really sensible buy particularly at this attracteive guide Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1990-bmw-635-csi-highline-.