BMW 635CSI

£5,000 - £7,000
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

Offered for sale is a 3.4L 1990 BMW 635 CSI Highline automatic. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 81/135. A very late production, restored, Highline 'Sharknose' ... ... Room for four, fast and good lookingVery smart in Luxor Beige. Good interior in Grey LeatherSwitchable Auto box. Four new tiresPreviously benefitted from new front wings, new front floors.MOT until 20th April 2018 issued with no advisories Good quality, cared for 6-Series are a really sensible buy particularly at this attracteive guide  Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1990-bmw-635-csi-highline-.

  • Ad ID
    306352
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    24/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > 635CSI
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    144425 mi
  • Engine Size
    3.4
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

