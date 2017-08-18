loading Loading please wait....
BMW 635CSI

POA
No Reserve
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 3496L 1985 BMW 635 CSI automatic that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 76/135. Good looking and very usable, entry level 635CSi... Presented in Lapis Blue with a super 'Ox Blood' leather interiorFeatured in a drama called " The Interceptors"Comprehensive history file to back up its mileageLots of positives. See Vendor CommentsWill come to the sale with a fresh MOT and ready to drive away  Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 2/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/bmw-635-csi-8246.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304752
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    18/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > 635CSI
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    132000 mi
  • Engine Size
    3496
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Email Auction House

Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

