BMW > 635CSI

Offered for sale is a 3496L 1985 BMW 635 CSI automatic that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 76/135. Good looking and very usable, entry level 635CSi... Presented in Lapis Blue with a super 'Ox Blood' leather interiorFeatured in a drama called " The Interceptors"Comprehensive history file to back up its mileageLots of positives. See Vendor CommentsWill come to the sale with a fresh MOT and ready to drive away Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 2/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/bmw-635-csi-8246.