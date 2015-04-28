BMW - 635 CSi Sunroof Coupe - 1987

car description

The E24 was the first model of the 6-series. It followed the E9 coupe in August 1976 (CS, CSi and CSL). The 630CS and 633CSi were the 2 models obtainable from the launch. Introduced in 1978 was the more powerful 635 CSi, of this 635 CSi A in 1987 only 106 PCs (!) were produced, which makes this an absolute rarity!Under the hood of this spacious BMW 635 CSi (E24) is an awesome 6-cylinder 3.4 litre petrol engine. This nice big engine delivers 211 HP, which makes the 6-series a very powerful car. The 4-speed automatic transmission and rear wheel drive this rather heavy 2-door Luxury coupe knows how to use its ability effectively and therefor it can achieve a quite fast top speed of 220 km/h.This BMW is in absolutely original condition. The car starts right away and the matching numbers engine runs powerfully and idles beautifully. Further more the BMW shifts smoothly through the gears and brakes properly. The engine compartment looks fresh and neatly maintained. The car has the original paint and the original leather. The paint has some dull spots after 30 years and the relatively neat (original) interior needs some attention. For example the driver’s seat is torn. The BMW has only 109639 miles on the clock. Furthermore, the car has a sunroof and the original toolkit.These BMW Coupes are starting to follow the prices of the E9 Coupe, especially this low production/unique 635 CSi, so don’t let this opportunity pass and become the new owner of this timeless classic BMW in this unique state!Hereby the information of the car: Brand: BMW. Type: 635 CSi Sunroof Coupe. Year of production: 1987. Colour: Grey (original paint).Engine and power: M30B34 3,430 cc (209 cu in) top 222km/h (Matching numbers). Fuel type: Petrol. Transmission: Automatic.Odometer reading: 109639 miles.Number of keys: 1. Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full). Registration number: USA title and EU import document.Chassis number: WBAEC8407H0614090. OPTIONS: - Leather upholstery (original), tear in driver's seat.- Power steering. - Chromed bumpers. - Electric windows. - Sunroof (electric)- Spare wheel is included.- Alpine CDE-143BT CD Receiver.- Electric antenna- 4 wheel disc brakes.- Central locking.- Original paint BMW.To be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.