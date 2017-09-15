BMW - 635 CSI Sport - 1983

car description

BMW 635 CSI Sport from 1983 in good original condition.This BMW was originally registered in Germany in 1983 and was later imported to Spain in 1989. It has no service booklets, so it can not be verified if the 195,000 km of the milometer are real. A general overhaul of the mechanics has been made and it has passed the vehicle technical inspection in January.It’s one of the few units with Sport gearbox (1st gear backwards), is short circuit and self-locking. It is also fitted with the superb option of Recaro seats. All the upholstery is made of leather and has its original BBS rims. The engine sounds very good and drives the car powerfully. The gearbox works correctly and the gears shift smoothly. The bodywork was repainted several years ago in its original colour. It has some minor normal scratch due to use, as shown in the photos. We can arrange transportation to any European country at competitive prices.This car can be seen, tested and collected in Ávila (Spain). Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.It is advisable to see the car before you bid to avoid further disappointment. For an appointment to see the vehicle please contact Catawiki.