BMW - 635 CSi E 24 M Paket - 1986

car description

The vehicle was importet from California..Used in Poland only in Summer Time ! Automatic Sport Transmision4-spead. Coulor Diamantschwarz Metalic interior Kardinalrot.In this coulor combination build only in 850 pices. Interior: Aircondition,Electric Seats,Electric Power Windows,Electric Sunroof,Bord Computer, Cruise Control.The original engine (matching numbers) is in a excellent condition.BMW 635 CSI M-Paket Coupe E 24 series is an astonishing car for people who know what a real car is. Shapes of its bodywork (Shark Nose)amaze even nowadays and sound of its enginestill sends a chill down my spine. Speaking about its engine and bodywork I can reassure you on that point that everything is in a very good condition. Car's interior is in great condition, absolutely original. I suppose it's one of Europe's best BMW 635 CSi with such a great interior. The bodywork is in a great condition too. There are no signs of rust. What is more the car's bodywork wasn't even repaired so it's also original. Bumpers and windows are in a good original condition. The car has its full service history, and all original keys. Buying this car will make you happy. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Gdansk Poland.