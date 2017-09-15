BMW - 635 CSI - 1986

car description

BMW 635 CSI from 1986, in very good original condition.Only one owner, with 241,800 km (provable), with service booklets (see photos). Valid Spanish inspection (ITV) and insurance. Unit of the last manufactured series of BMW 635 CSI; preserved, not restored. With its gorgeous original ex-factory leather sport seats. Equipped with a sunroof and air conditioning, TXR tyres, and a Becker Mexico radio with an automatic antenna. It has no rust anywhere and it’s a magnificent classic for daily use and long journeys (appropriate for any distance), fast, comfortable and safe.The car has original service booklets with stamps from an authorised BMW workshop. The paint is not perfect, and the driver's seat has some wear in the entrance area, normal wear due to use.The car is in Ávila, Spain.Offers do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid any possible disappointment, it is highly advisable to view the car in person before bidding. Please contact Catawiki to make an appointment.