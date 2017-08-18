BMW - 635 CSI - 1986

car description

BMW 635 CSI from 1986, in very good original condition.Retained by its sole owner, with 241,800 km provable, with book reviews (see photos). ITV and insurance valid. Unit of the last manufactured series of BMW 635 CSI; preserved, not restored. With its original leather upholstery on factory gorgeous original sport seats. Outfitted with sliding sun roof and air conditioning, TXR tyres and radio Becker Mexico with its automatic antenna. It has no rust anywhere and it’s a magnificent classic for daily use and long journeys (appropriate for any distance), fast, comfortable and safe. The car has the original books of maintenance, stamped at the BMW cardealer. The painting is not perfect and the driver's seat has a wear in the entrance area, normal wear due to use.The car is in Ávila, Spain.Offers do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid any possible disappointment, it is highly advisable to view the car in person before bidding. Please contact Catawiki to make an appointment.