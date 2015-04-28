BMW - 635 CSI - 1982

car description

Magnificent European 635sci with automatic transmission with Alpina look.The mechanics are in excellent working condition. The body and paint work are new, the presentation is therefore very lovely without flaws or rust. The Recaro leather interior is in superb, well preserved condition and shows the care that this vehicle has been given. The equipment includes: air conditioning, sunroof, 4 electric windows and 4 headrestsThe Alpina aluminium rims are in two removable parts without defects, with very good tyres.This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in Flammines, Belgium