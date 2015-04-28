loading Loading please wait....
BMW - 635 CSI - 1982

Photos Map

car description

Magnificent European 635sci with automatic transmission with Alpina look.The mechanics are in excellent working condition. The body and paint work are new, the presentation is therefore very lovely without flaws or rust. The Recaro leather interior is in superb, well preserved condition and shows the care that this vehicle has been given. The equipment includes: air conditioning, sunroof, 4 electric windows and 4 headrestsThe Alpina aluminium rims are in two removable parts without defects, with very good tyres.This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in Flammines, Belgium

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407468
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    BMW > 635CSI
€20,001 - €26,001.30 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

