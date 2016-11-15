loading Loading please wait....
Variant: 640d M Sport Coupe

Black Sapphire metallic paint, Upgrades - 20 inch M Double-spoke 373M alloy wheels, Reversing Assist camera, Sun protection glass, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Fine Brushed Aluminium interior trim, Contrast stitching, Instrument panel with leather finish, Ambient lighting, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Smokers package, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Digital Cockpit, Navigation system-BMW Professional, DAB digital radio, Loudspeaker system - BMW Advanced, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, Active Pedestrian Safety, M Sport Package, ConnectedDrive Services. 4 seats, WILLIAMS ROCHDALE - BMW 5 STAR DEALER AS AWARDED BY OUR OWN CUSTOMERS. Finance options available, £31,990

  • Ad ID
    415183
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 6 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    MK65ZKM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32634 mi
  • Doors
    2
£31,990

Gorrels Way,Rochdale,A627(M)
OL11 2PX
United Kingdom

