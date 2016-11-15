BMW > 6 Series

Variant: 640d M Sport Coupe
Metallic Sonic Speed Blue, Upgrades - Steering wheel heating, Reversing Assist camera, Model designation deletion, Comfort Access, Soft-close doors, Carbon Fibre interior trim, Electric Glass Sunroof, Comfort seats. front, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., High-beam Assistant, Driving Assistant, Adaptive LED Headlights, Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Sun protection glass, Speed limit display, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - 20'' M Double-spoke style 703M Bicolour a, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Contrast stitching, Instrument panel with leather finish, Ambient lighting, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Smokers package, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Digital Cockpit, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system-BMW Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, Active Pedestrian Safety, M Sport Package, ConnectedDrive Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice. 4 seats, Family owned business in the heart of Kent, £48,495
Broad Oak Road,Canterbury,
CT2 7PX
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016