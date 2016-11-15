BMW > 6 Series

Variant: 640d M Sport Coupe
Metallic Sonic Speed Blue, Upgrades - Steering wheel heating, Reversing Assist camera, Soft-close doors, Surround-view, Park Assist, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - 19 inch M Double-spoke 351M alloy wheels, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Contrast stitching, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim, Instrument panel with leather finish, Ambient lighting, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Smokers package, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Digital Cockpit, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system-BMW Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, Active Pedestrian Safety, M Sport Package, ConnectedDrive Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice. 4 seats, Family owned business in the heart of Kent, £41,995
