BMW > 6 Series

Variant: 640d M Sport Coupe
Black Sapphire metallic paint, Upgrades - Reversing Assist camera, Comfort seats. front, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Sun protection glass, Speed limit display, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - 20 inch M Double-spoke 373M alloy wheels, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Contrast stitching, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim, Instrument panel with leather finish, Ambient lighting, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Smokers package, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Digital Cockpit, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system-BMW Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, Active Pedestrian Safety, M Sport Package, ConnectedDrive Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice. 4 seats, £41,995
