BMW - 540i (E34) - 1993

DETAILS- Valid inspection until 11/18- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 191,000 km- Previous owners: 2- Engine: 3982 cc - 285 HPDESCRIPTIONVery rare BMW 540i the engine is more powerful than its class with the beautiful V8. Full featured, nice condition. Automatic transmission overhauled in October 2016, for an invoice of €2500. Periodic inspection carried out in November 2016.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Roncadelle, Italy.
