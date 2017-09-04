BMW 520d M Sport

NEW PRICE REDUCTION WAS £19995 Black Hide Aluminium Trim Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control Navigation Radio CD with USB & Aux In Bluetooth Telephone Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 18″ Alloy Wheels Full Service History
bmw 520 d m-sport black alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control fsh sat-nav 2011 german rwd diesel 5-series hands-free leather black-interior 2wd dark-interior
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom
