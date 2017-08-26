BMW - 518 carburettors -1984

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: yes (2017)- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 110,000 km- Owners: 1- Colour: Green metallic.- Engine: 1766 cc - 89 CV - 65 kwDESCRIPTIONFirst registration in March 1984, only one owner, 110,000 km. Very good and rust free underbody. Car always kept in garage. In metallic light green colour. Very good mechanics, engine as in the pictures, service done and new clutch, new tyres. Very good paint except for some light stains on the bonnet. Matte paint, electric windows, electric rear-view mirror on the right side, central locking, 5-speed manual transmission.Never restored, all original and kept in garage. Double keys and service book present. Matching numbers, inspection ok. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Modugno (Bari), Italy.