loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW - 518 carburettors -1984

Compare this car
View Auction
€4,300 - €5,590 (£3,981.37 - £5,175.78)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: yes (2017)- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 110,000 km- Owners: 1- Colour: Green metallic.- Engine: 1766 cc - 89 CV - 65 kwDESCRIPTIONFirst registration in March 1984, only one owner, 110,000 km. Very good and rust free underbody. Car always kept in garage. In metallic light green colour. Very good mechanics, engine as in the pictures, service done and new clutch, new tyres. Very good paint except for some light stains on the bonnet. Matte paint, electric windows, electric rear-view mirror on the right side, central locking, 5-speed manual transmission.Never restored, all original and kept in garage. Double keys and service book present. Matching numbers, inspection ok. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Modugno (Bari), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307820
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    BMW > 518
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • BMW - 518 carburettors -1984

    BMW 518

    €4,300 - €5,590 est. (£3,981.37 - £5,175.78 est.)
    London , London