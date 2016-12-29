car description

1954 BMW 501 Sedan 1954 BMW 501 Sedan, creme with grey interior, very original and rare car to find, missing the motor and transmission, an excellent candidate for restoration and a great addition to any collection. For $8,950 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.