1954 BMW 501 Sedan

$8,950 (£7,314.84)
1954 BMW 501 Sedan 1954 BMW 501 Sedan, creme with grey interior, very original and rare car to find, missing the motor and transmission, an excellent candidate for restoration and a great addition to any collection. For $8,950 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.

left-hand-drive 1954 bmw 501 saloon grey restored german rwd 5-series 2wd

  • Ad ID
    223879
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 501
  • Year
    1954
4576 1/2 Worth St.
Los Angeles, 90063, California
United States

