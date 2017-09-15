loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES M4 Coupe Competition Package Semi Auto

£56,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: M4 Coupe Competition Package Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 963 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: UNKNOWN

Metallic Mineral White, Over 7,000 worth of factory fitted options on this car, Upgrades - BMW M Carbon Interior Package, 20'' M Star-spoke style 666M Black forged, M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Reversing Assist camera, Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome, Sun protection glass, Extended storage, Surround-view, Headlight wash, Apple CarPlay preparation, BMW M Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Speed limit display, Sakhir Orange Extended Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Competition package, Indv. high-gloss shadowline- extended, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Competition package. 4 seats, 56,995

  • Ad ID
    327157
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    963 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

