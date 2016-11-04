loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:420D LUXURY ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 420d Luxury Coupe

Metallic Imperial Blue Xirallic, Upgrades - 19'' Multi-spoke style 399 alloy wheels, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Fine-wood trim ash grain with metal inla, Electric Glass Sunroof, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Extended storage, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Headlining. Anthracite, Interior comfort package, Oyster with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Trim designation deletion, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Interior trim finishers - Pearl Chrome, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Luxury package. 4 seats, The Difference is Williams, £17,980

  • Ad ID
    418579
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    YJ15WNV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    39000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

£17,980

45 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9WS
United Kingdom

