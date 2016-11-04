loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:420D LUXURY GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 420d M Sport Gran Coupe

Metallic Estoril Blue, Upgrades - Automatic Gearbox, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Sun protection glass, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Extended storage, Interior comfort package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - 18'' M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Bootlid operation. powered, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 5 seats, Excellent affordable finance packages available on this car, please call for details., £22,990

  • Ad ID
    418576
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    YH65VTJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    15388 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
£22,990

Kings Reach Business Park,Stockport,Yew Street
SK4 2JZ
United Kingdom

