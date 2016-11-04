BMW > 4 Series

Accessories

Metallic Mineral Grey, Upgrades - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Sun protection glass, BMW M Head-up Display, Black Extended Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, 20 inch M Star-spoke 666M forged wheels, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Blue Shadow interior trim w/ High-gloss, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Loudspeaker system - BMW Advanced, Competition package, Indv. high-gloss shadowline- extended, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Competition package, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice. 4 seats, All of these comments as a collective ensure when you purchase this BMW, you are buying from a reliable, trusted and competitive retailer that only sell the best. When you buy a BMW from John Clark BMW, you are not only buying a used BMW, you are buying an approved used BMW. Alongside the extremely meticulous vehicle review, which consists of over 120 vehicle checks, every single approved used BMW will have a 12 month unlimited mileage BMW warranty, 12 month BMW roadside assistance and 12 month MOT cover. We won't let you drive away until you are completely satisfied., BMW APPROVED USED CARS - QUALITY, VALUE, AFFORDABLE., £47,990