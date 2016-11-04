loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 420d M Sport Coupe

Melbourne Red metallic, Finished in Melbourne red with Venetian beige dakota leather, remainder of 5 year/50000mile service plan, burr walnut wood trim, sun protection glass, folding exterior mirrors with anti daz, electric front seats with driver memory, split folding rear seats, Professional media package, Upgrades - Automatic Gearbox, Burr Walnut Wood Trim, Interior trim finishers - Pearl Chrome, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Split-folding rear seats, Extended storage, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, BMW Apps interface, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, Media package - Professional, Venetian Beige Dakota Leather interior, Standard Features - 18 inch M Double-spoke 441M alloy wheels, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, £17,995

  • Ad ID
    417058
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    CF63TNK
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    40620 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£17,995

Laurel Court,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU
United Kingdom

