BMW 4 Series

Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F83 ,Variant: M4 Convertible

Black Sapphire metallic paint, Upgrades - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, 19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels, Steering wheel heating, Wind deflector, Air Collar, Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome, High-beam Assistant, Adaptive Headlights, BMW M Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Convertible Comfort package, Silverstone Full Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite. 4 seats, WILLIAMS ROCHDALE - BMW 5 STAR DEALER AS AWARDED BY OUR OWN CUSTOMERS. Finance options available, £40,890

  • Ad ID
    417057
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    MC65UON
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    21742 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Gorrels Way,Rochdale,A627(M)
OL11 2PX
United Kingdom

