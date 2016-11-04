BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F83 ,Variant: M4 Convertible
Black Sapphire metallic paint, Upgrades - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, 19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels, Steering wheel heating, Wind deflector, Air Collar, Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome, High-beam Assistant, Adaptive Headlights, BMW M Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Convertible Comfort package, Silverstone Full Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite. 4 seats, WILLIAMS ROCHDALE - BMW 5 STAR DEALER AS AWARDED BY OUR OWN CUSTOMERS. Finance options available, £40,890
Gorrels Way,Rochdale,A627(M)
OL11 2PX
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016