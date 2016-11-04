BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 420d M Sport Convertible
Metallic Estoril Blue, Upgrades - Automatic Gearbox, Exterior parts in body colour, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - 18'' M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Estoril Blue interior trim finisher, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, M Sport Package. 4 seats, WILLIAMS ROCHDALE - BMW 5 STAR DEALER AS AWARDED BY OUR OWN CUSTOMERS. Finance options available, £24,990
