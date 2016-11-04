loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 420d M Sport Convertible

Metallic Estoril Blue, Upgrades - Automatic Gearbox, Exterior parts in body colour, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - 18'' M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Estoril Blue interior trim finisher, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, M Sport Package. 4 seats, WILLIAMS ROCHDALE - BMW 5 STAR DEALER AS AWARDED BY OUR OWN CUSTOMERS. Finance options available, £24,990

  • Ad ID
    414424
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    YK15BHW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    24720 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£24,990

Gorrels Way,Rochdale,A627(M)
OL11 2PX
United Kingdom

