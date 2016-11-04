car description

Variant name:430D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2014 14 BMW 4 Series 430D 3.0D M SPORT M PERFORMANCE KIT Just arrived in stock and available now this stunning example 14 reg BMW 430D 30D M Sport Auto 258 BHP 2 Door Coupe which has been serviced and cared for by BMW throughout its life to the highest of standards and finished in Estoril Blue Metallic paintwork with contrasting Venetian Beige Dakota Leather upholstery which is without doubt one of the best colour combinations available in this sports and performance range which has been fitted with a full M Performance Body Styling Package which has transformed the look of this sports coupe. No Expense spared on the optional extra specification which includes media package - Professional , interior comfort package, Speed limit display, Loudspeaker system professional, Adaptive LED Headlights, Split folding rear seats, Exterior mirrors - folding With anti dazzle, Elec glass sunroof, 19" M Double Spoke Alloys, with a total cost of £4844 . Also includes privacy glass, satellite navigation, Paddle shift, DAB Radio Heated Seats, electric seats with drivers memory, Full M Sport Body Styling and much more. Viewing is essential as we are extremely confident there is no better example available on the market . So call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment as this sports and performance coupe is ready to drive away today