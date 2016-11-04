Variant name:430D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2014 14 BMW 4 Series 430D 3.0D M SPORT M PERFORMANCE KIT Just arrived in stock and available now this stunning example 14 reg BMW 430D 30D M Sport Auto 258 BHP 2 Door Coupe which has been serviced and cared for by BMW throughout its life to the highest of standards and finished in Estoril Blue Metallic paintwork with contrasting Venetian Beige Dakota Leather upholstery which is without doubt one of the best colour combinations available in this sports and performance range which has been fitted with a full M Performance Body Styling Package which has transformed the look of this sports coupe. No Expense spared on the optional extra specification which includes media package - Professional , interior comfort package, Speed limit display, Loudspeaker system professional, Adaptive LED Headlights, Split folding rear seats, Exterior mirrors - folding With anti dazzle, Elec glass sunroof, 19" M Double Spoke Alloys, with a total cost of £4844 . Also includes privacy glass, satellite navigation, Paddle shift, DAB Radio Heated Seats, electric seats with drivers memory, Full M Sport Body Styling and much more. Viewing is essential as we are extremely confident there is no better example available on the market . So call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment as this sports and performance coupe is ready to drive away today
3 Keys, Full BMW Service History, Full Venetian Beige Dakota Leather Upholstery, Remainder of manufacturers Service plan until 7/3/19, Privacy glass, BMW M Performance Kit, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Multimedia display screen, CD Stereo System, Paddle shift, BMW I Drive Controller, Satellite Navigation, DAB Radio, Music collection hard drive, Aux in, USB In, Optional extra spec, Media Package - Professional, Interior Comfort Package, Speed limit display, Loudspeaker System - Professional, Adaptive Headlights (LED), Split folding rear seats, Exterior Mirrors Folding with ani dazzle, Electric glass sunroof, 19" M Double Spoke Alloy wheels, Total cost of optional extra spec £4844, Bluetooth technology, Leather centre armrest, Leather Door Card Panels & Armrests, Leather M Sport Steering wheel, Piano black interior inlays, Voice activation commands, Dynamic driving mode selector, Traction control, Isofix child seat preparation, Full Cloth mats, Elec windows, Push Button Start/stop, Auto start / stop, Silver Interior Handles, Dual zone heating system, Auto climate control, Air con, Automatic lights, Auto dimming mirror, Driver / Passenger Heated seats, Driver / Passenger Elec Seats (Drivers Memory, Onboard trip computer, 3 Spoke multifunctional Steering wheel, Central Locking, Cruise control, Driver / Passenger airbags, Blue M Calipers, High gloss shadowline exterior trims, Body Coloured Bumpers Handles Mirrors & Roof fin, Integrated Indicators, High vis stop lamp, Gloss Black Grille, Angel eye lights, M Performance Sill trims / Front Splitter, Rear Diffuser, Headlamp Washers, Fog lights, Twin exhaust system, PAS, ABS, DRL, Standard Manufacturers Specification, Outstanding Performance 258 BHP
jkk
237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016